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Confidence illuminates itself

Confidence illuminates itself

We often hear people say they aren’t taken seriously by others. The truth is that these folks are seldom confident/serious about themselves.
Meera Seshadri
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 19:40 IST
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 19:40 IST
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