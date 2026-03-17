<p>Sometime ago, a study by a seasoned psychologist was doing rounds on social media platforms. The psychologist had got together three men, all exuding confidence, to gregariously interact with a gaggle of enterprising audience members. The chosen three had to continuously talk for some considerable time on captivating topics and capture the listeners’ interest. </p>.<p>It is no surprise; within seconds, the trio had set the stage on fire with their superlative communicative skills, thereby seizing the audience’s focus. Next, the psychologist summoned the three aside and started drawing something on their faces, which simulated the sight of an unsightly scar. Then, he requested them to see their reflection in a mirror, resting on a nearby wall. Apparently, all three were aghast, looking at their awful face with an alarming scar. </p>.When pride tips the balance.<p>Now, the psychologist, pulling them aside, proclaimed he’d make the unpleasant scars more pronounced by potent strokes, further petrifying already perplexed men in the process. Later, he shepherded them on stage to speak again on sundry topics. </p>.<p>The first fellow, who had spoken with a feisty spirit, suddenly found himself fatuously faltering before finally finishing off his speech in a frenetic hurry. The second one was so clammed up that his words had failed to carry conviction, with a complete lack of coherence. The third, who had delivered impressive discourse earlier, was now in dreadful, diffident mode amid a downright distracted audience. Apparently, all three blamed the ‘inattentive audience’ for their inarticulate talk. The psychologist again urged them to peer into the mirror. When they did so, they saw there was no trace of the scar at all. </p>.Balanced study, bright results.<p>When the astute psychologist had stated he would further accentuate the scars, he had, in actuality, wiped them off. He then explained the extreme confidence the three had exhibited earlier had got extinguished, not due to a distant audience. But, due to them not being confident, they obsess over their scars.</p>.<p>We often hear people say they aren’t taken seriously by others. The truth is that these folks are seldom confident/serious about themselves. Evidently, if one has confidence, it does get exhibited sans extra efforts. And, once people sense that sort of confidence in them, surely they treat them with all seriousness. </p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>