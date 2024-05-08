Congress has a Sam Pitroda problem

A ‘slip of the tongue’ is an accident when one intends to say one thing but says something else. If it recurs, they are no longer accidents; they point towards a larger problem. For the Congress this election season — as was the case during the 2019 general elections — that problem is its Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda.

Pitroda’s analogy about India’s diversity is doing more damage to the Congress than good, and is the latest in a string of ill-thought-out statements by the technocrat-politician.

The Congress had somehow managed to untangle itself from Pitroda’s recent ‘inheritance tax’ statement, when, for good measure, he lit another fire. If Pitroda aims to disrupt Congress’ momentum in this campaign season and put it on the back foot, he is doing a great job.

Pitroda’s statement, where he said that “people on East look like Chinese…” is in line with the racial slur that is associated with Indians from the Northeast — and can land Pitroda in trouble if someone were to file complain under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.