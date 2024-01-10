Congress needs to change its strategy, solve I.N.D.I.A.’s seat-sharing puzzle

Y S Sharmila joining the Congress will boost the morale of the cadre in Andhra Pradesh. Her YSR Telangana Party didn’t contest the state elections in Telangana and supported the Congress. This helped the party in its victory. The wave created in neighbouring Telangana could add to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s anti-incumbency woes. For the Congress things could dramatically turn if Sharmila takes the leadership role of the Pradesh Congress Committee in Andhra Pradesh. This would bring back many leaders, including MLAs, who left the party during the 2014 assembly polls. An upbeat Congress in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, will positively impact the party’s prospects across the other southern states.

Beyond the apparent electoral strategies, the Opposition is grappling with a deeper quest for relevance. I.N.D.I.A., in countering the BJP's campaign machinery, faces the daunting task of influencing the youth and women. I.N.D.I.A. can succeed if the 28 political parties in it fight as a unit against the ruling BJP, and prevent the division of Opposition votes in more than 400 Lok Sabha seats.

The recent suspension of MPs from Parliament saw the I.N.D.I.A. parties standing together. If the bloc fights as a single unit, the strategies of the BJP’s election machinery might not be a match. In the days ahead, as political parties reveal their poll plans, a complete picture will emerge.