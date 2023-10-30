Conquer condescension

“How come they don’t escape”, enquired the recipient. Pat came the reply, “No worries, because if one even tries, he’ll be pulled back down”. Metaphorically, we too can behave similarly. We can ‘put people in their place’ – a space perceived by us suitable for their worth as determined by us. What would be marvelous instead is to conquer this temptation to slight another, to take a jibe at another’s presumed incompetence or attitude.