Consent, disability rights, and data protection

This contradicts the kind of inclusion we should strive towards as a society. Similar implications of incapacity to consent can be found in other laws in India too. Consider, for example, the Indian Contract Act of 1872, which states that any person with a sound mind, i.e. “capable of understanding and of forming a rational judgment as to its effect upon his interests.” and above the age of 18, is capable of entering into a contract. The provision in the DPDP Act seems to insinuate that a person with disability is not a person with a sound mind and would, therefore, require a guardian’s consent in situations involving the collection of digital personal data. However, it is crucial to note that out of the 21 types of disabilities identified under the RPWD Act, only six (Intellectual Disability, Mental Illness, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Cerebral Palsy, Chronic Neurological conditions, Specific Learning Disabilities) have a potential impact on a person’s intellectual abilities. All other persons with disabilities are of sound mental faculty and capable of making decisions like anyone else.