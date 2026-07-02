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Constitution’s silent retreat as Punjab’s lawmakers genuflect before Akal Takht

Constitution’s silent retreat as Punjab’s lawmakers genuflect before Akal Takht

A constitutional problem arises when religious authorities effectively dictate what laws to enact and in formulating State policy.
Bharat Bhushan
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 05:33 IST
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