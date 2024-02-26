Continued marginality of social justice politics

The grand opening ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple serves as a strong platform for the BJP to reintroduce itself as the party of the Hindu majority. This aims to elevate the party’s stature as the most influential player in the 2024 electoral battle.

The opposition has yet to present a robust ideological counter to the juggernaut of cultural politics. Despite the revelation of the Bihar Caste Survey last year, the anticipated revival of social justice politics has not materialised.

National political parties in the opposition are yet to build consensus on the caste census or launch a compelling political action to make social justice a key mobilisation factor. Such ideological assertions on the values of social justice could have helped the opposition rebuild an alternative political narrative for the upcoming general elections.

Instead, it is the communal cultural narrative of the Hindutva forces that has occupied the most dominant space in the current political discourse, relegating the opposition as insignificant noise-makers.