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Cooking in a global energy crisis

Cooking in a global energy crisis

While LPG has improved convenience and reduced indoor air pollution compared with traditional fuels, it is derived from fossil fuels and remains dependent on global fossil-fuel markets.
Divya Alexander
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 22:17 IST
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 22:17 IST
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