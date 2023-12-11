COP28 Is turning into a trade show. And that’s not a bad thing

Just how big? To a rough approximation, the world spends between $2 trillion and $2.5 trillion a year on its energy systems, around the annual gross domestic product of France. Only in the past few years has clean power started to decisively overtake fossil fuels to take the majority share of that budget, but things still need to accelerate.

Clean energy investment in 2030 must be roughly double the $1.7 trillion spent this year if the world is to meet governments’ existing commitments, according to the International Energy Agency. That rises to about $4.5 trillion if we’re going to put the world on a sure path to zero emissions.

Renewable capacity worldwide is already sufficient to power China, the US and Europe at peak output, but leaders of the Group of 20 major economies have promised to triple it by 2030. All those wind turbines, solar panels and transmission lines won’t come cheap — and the funds aren’t going to be mobilized by peer-reviewed studies or protest placards.

For too long, global capital has underestimated both the threat and the opportunity of the energy transition. It’s no bad thing that it’s waking up to both sides of the equation.

The recent surge in prices for fossil fuels and the crisis in the offshore wind industry helped give the carbon producers some of their confidence back in 2023. Current ebullience looks like turning into the hubris that has long plagued the sector whenever the investment cycle peaks, however. On a 10-year timeframe, renewable power companies still do a better job of covering their costs of capital than petroleum businesses and fossil-powered utilities.