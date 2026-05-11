Corporate India must reimagine work for national resilience

<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/use-less-fuel-carpool-work-from-home-pm-modi-appeals-to-citizens-amid-west-asia-crisis-3997906">encouraging reduced fuel consumption</a> and greater reliance on remote work practices arrives at a consequential moment for corporate India. What emerged during the pandemic as an emergency operating arrangement now warrants reconsideration through a wider strategic lens shaped by geopolitical volatility, energy insecurity, and economic resilience.</p><p>Over the past few years, India’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/end-of-hybrid-work-in-october-could-increase-traffic-jams-by-15-on-bengalurus-orr-3740691">return-to-office debate</a> remained narrowly framed around managerial supervision, workplace culture, and commercial real estate utilisation. Yet the international environment confronting India is steadily altering the context within which such questions must now be evaluated. The issue before India Inc is no longer whether distributed work was a temporary pandemic adjustment. The larger question is whether India’s formal economy possesses the operational flexibility required to function efficiently during periods of external disruption including AI disruptions and strategic uncertainty.</p><p><strong>Energy risks are economic risks</strong></p><p>The intensifying instability across West Asia, uncertainty in global energy markets, and pressure on strategic shipping corridors have revived concerns around imported inflation and fuel vulnerability across major economies.</p><p>India’s exposure to these developments remains substantial. As one of the world’s largest energy-import dependent economies, sustained increases in fuel costs inevitably affect logistics, inflation, urban mobility, and household expenditure. Reduced transport intensity during periods of stress, therefore, carries macroeconomic significance extending well beyond environmental considerations.</p><p>The Prime Minister’s intervention deserves recognition because it frames workplace flexibility within the larger logic of economic resilience rather than temporary convenience.</p><p>India’s metropolitan regions already absorb enormous economic costs through congestion-heavy commuting patterns involving fuel consumption, lost productivity hours, and transport inefficiencies. In Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR, daily urban mobility has itself become a structural economic burden. During periods of elevated imported energy costs, forcing large sections of digitally enabled workforces into mandatory commute cycles imposes pressures extending beyond individual corporations.</p><p>Distributed work capability should now be viewed as part of national resilience architecture in the same manner as energy reserves, logistics redundancy, and digital infrastructure.</p><p><strong>India Inc needs operational flexibility</strong></p><p>The pandemic demonstrated that large segments of India’s formal economy could sustain continuity through distributed operational systems for extended periods. Technology companies, consulting firms, financial services, digital media, and several knowledge-sector industries maintained productivity under conditions far more uncertain than those prevailing today. Cloud systems, collaborative technologies, and digital workflows enabled continuity at scale across sectors previously assumed to depend heavily upon physical office presence.</p><p>India’s digital infrastructure landscape is also considerably more mature today than during the early pandemic years, making distributed operational continuity more institutionally viable across sectors.</p><p>Once the immediate health crisis receded, however, most corporations moved rapidly toward restoring conventional workplace structures. Some of that transition reflected legitimate organisational concerns involving collaboration, mentorship, innovation, and institutional cohesion. Yet the push toward <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/dell-asks-global-sales-team-to-work-five-days-a-week-in-office-3208978">mandatory office attendance</a> also revealed a deeper managerial discomfort with decentralised work cultures and evolving workforce expectations.</p><p>Part of corporate India’s insistence on office restoration reflected a managerial culture historically more comfortable with visible supervision than outcome-oriented flexibility.</p><p>This became especially visible in the corporate sector’s engagement with younger professionals entering the workforce. Gen Z employees increasingly value flexibility, mobility, and greater control over work-life structures. For many firms, hybrid work gradually evolved into a talent retention issue rather than merely an operational preference. Companies eventually succeeded, though often after considerable resistance and negotiation, in bringing employees back into physical offices through revised attendance frameworks and performance expectations.</p><p>The current geopolitical environment offers an opportunity to revisit that transition with greater strategic maturity.</p><p><strong>Human resources must rethink work</strong></p><p>The debate also exposes a deeper challenge within Indian corporate structures involving outdated assumptions around productivity and managerial control. Many business models continue to measure organisational discipline through physical presence rather than measurable output, innovation quality or distributed collaboration capacity.</p><p>That approach increasingly appears misaligned with the evolving nature of knowledge-sector work.</p><p>Human resource functions across corporate India must now evolve beyond attendance administration and office utilisation management. The future of work will demand greater sophistication in managing distributed talent, asynchronous collaboration, digital accountability, and productivity architectures that operate across flexible environments.</p><p>The challenge before HR leaderships is no longer simply bringing employees back into office spaces. It involves understanding how intelligence, creativity, and high-skilled work operate within technologically networked environments where productivity may not correlate directly with physical visibility.</p><p>This question becomes even more consequential in the emerging AI era. Knowledge-sector work is increasingly becoming cloud-dependent, collaborative, and machine-assisted. If corporate India remains unable to reimagine workplace systems beyond physical attendance except in cases involving genuine security, regulatory or privacy constraints, it risks carrying forward industrial-era managerial assumptions into a fundamentally different technological economy. Organisations that continue equating supervision with productivity may eventually find themselves at a competitive disadvantage against globally distributed and digitally adaptive firms.</p><p>Global competition for talent is also reshaping organisational expectations. Younger professionals entering digital and knowledge-sector industries increasingly evaluate employers through flexibility, autonomy, learning ecosystems, and quality-of-life considerations alongside compensation structures. Organisations unwilling to adapt to these shifts may face longer-term talent retention and competitiveness challenges.</p><p>This does not diminish the continuing importance of physical workplaces. Institutional culture, collaborative learning, mentorship, and innovation ecosystems still benefit significantly from direct human interaction. But binary thinking around office work versus remote work increasingly appears outdated in a world where adaptability itself is becoming a strategic advantage.</p><p>The larger challenge before India Inc involves building flexible operating models capable of responding intelligently to changing external conditions without severe productivity disruption.</p><p><strong>Resilience requires institutional adaptability</strong></p><p>At the same time, India’s workforce structure demands a balanced understanding of the issue. The formal corporate workforce represents only a limited share of total employment. Nearly 80% of India’s labour force remains concentrated within informal, semi-formal, and mobility-dependent sectors where remote work is impossible.</p><p>Construction workers, factory labourers, delivery personnel, bank branch staff, transport operators, street vendors, and large sections of service-sector employees depend entirely upon physical mobility and daily workplace access. Their livelihoods cannot transition onto digital platforms or distributed work systems. Economic resilience for these segments depends upon uninterrupted mobility, stable transport systems, and manageable fuel costs.</p><p>That asymmetry imposes a larger responsibility upon sectors possessing operational flexibility.</p><p>The geopolitical and economic environment confronting India over the coming decade is unlikely to remain stable. Energy volatility, climate-linked disruptions, supply-chain fragmentation, and regional instability will increasingly influence domestic economic conditions and corporate operating environments.</p><p>The pandemic compelled corporate India to adopt distributed work under conditions of crisis. The current moment offers an opportunity to rethink flexible operating systems more deliberately and with greater strategic purpose.</p><p><em><strong>Srinath Sridharan is a corporate adviser and independent director on corporate boards. X: @ssmumbai.</strong></em></p> <p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>