Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Corporate India must reimagine work for national resilience

Corporate India must reimagine work for national resilience

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention deserves recognition because it frames workplace flexibility within the larger logic of economic resilience rather than temporary convenience.
Srinath Sridharan
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 07:34 IST
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 07:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
IndiaNarendra ModiOpinionworkforceWork from homecorporate companieswork from office

Follow us on :

Follow Us