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Counting India: The first digital census and its blindspots

Counting India: The first digital census and its blindspots

By incorporating new questions on digital connectivity, gender identity, and climate-induced migration, the census moves well beyond the conventional demographic headcount.
Y Nithiyanandam
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 19:56 IST
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 19:56 IST
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