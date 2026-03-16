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Court's humane judgment, Parliament's inhuman silence

Court's humane judgment, Parliament's inhuman silence

Harish Rana’s case shows that judicial compassion cannot substitute for legislative courage
Avinash Verma
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 11:06 IST
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 11:06 IST
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