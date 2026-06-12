Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Courts must discard ableist language

Courts must discard ableist language

Judicial observations that stigmatise disability undermine constitutional guarantees of dignity and equality
Vijay K Tiwari
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 19:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Supreme CourtOpinionIn Perspective

Follow us on :

Follow Us