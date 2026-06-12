Courts must discard ableist language

<p>There are new and radical ways to imagine our constitutional discourse from the vantage of people who have been at the margins of our constitutional imagination. However, it is easier said than done because, in the Indian context, the normative majority often makes sense of and interprets the Constitution. In doing so, it brings its own lived experiences and prejudices while interpreting the Constitution. Persons with disabilities often find themselves at the receiving end of such prejudiced meaning-making of the Constitution by able-bodied people.</p>.<p>The Supreme Court in the past has affirmed that judges should strictly adhere to constitutional values and not be guided by prejudice. However, like any other human being, judges are prone to making errors and holding personal biases. Hence, their interpretation of the law often gets coloured by their privileged worldview, in which subaltern experiences are stigmatised.</p>.<p>Last week, in an instance that came before the Karnataka High Court, a judge orally observed that ‘The law has lost its teeth because we do not deal firmly with offenders, and if a leg or a hand is chopped, then people will realise to comply with the law.’ The remark, while undermining constitutional principles and the justice system, also risks dismantling the Supreme Court’s carefully developed discourse on disability inclusion in recent years.</p>.Homemakers are nation builders: Supreme Court says loss of wife's domestic care should be monetised at Rs 30,000.<p>The remark treats disability as a diminished state of being and a lifelong ‘punishment. This stands in stark contradiction to the litany of Supreme Court judgments where, time and again, it has been held that persons with disabilities are integral members of society, and entitled to enjoy the same human rights, freedom, and dignity as others. Such postulates regarding equality and dignity, rooted in Article 21 of the Constitution, also underpin the construction of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.</p>.<p>In the instant case, the dilemma lies with the interpretation of the remark and the context in which it was used. Enabling disability violence as a form of punishment alludes to the fact that disability is a fate worse than that of criminals and that there exists a ‘normal’ that good members of society must ascribe to. In his essay ‘Constructing Normalcy’, Lennard J Davis argues that the issue lies with the construction of normalcy, which creates the very category of disability. While the term ‘normal’ is relatively recent, ‘ideal’ has been used historically to describe human bodies in mythology. The normalcy indicated in the remark implies that the condition of disability is looked down upon by society and encourages the disabled to internalise a certain sense of shame that is systemically produced. The remark also appears to cultivate a fear of disability, thus refusing to appreciate the finer nuances and diverse forms of disability while further reinforcing ableist assumptions.</p>.<p><strong>Words as violence</strong></p>.<p>The court’s loose suggestion of collapsing disability into a penalty also clashes with the constitutional values of a fair trial under Article 21, where the court has consistently expanded the contours of the provision to state that the procedure under which the person is deprived of life or liberty should be just, fair, and reasonable. This interpretation of the Constitution demands a deeper judicial commitment that procedures sanctioned by law can never be arbitrary or prejudiced. The High Court’s remark that legitimises bodily mutilation as a form of deterrence offends human dignity and seeks to reject this very rationale of the apex court. When a remark is not operative or is held as part of a judgment, courts should approach it cautiously, as judicial language can shape cultures and societal mindsets.</p>.<p>However, this suggestion by the judge should not be taken as an isolated incident. We have witnessed extra-judicial ‘half’ encounters named as ‘Operation Langda’ by Uttar Pradesh Police. In fact, the English translation of ‘Operation Langda’ as ‘Half Encounters’ does not capture the semantic violence built into it. This naming of police action as such indicates that our State machinery sees disability as a stigmatised and diminished state of being. Such discourse tends to valorise State action that erodes due process and simultaneously frames disability as stigma and punishment.</p>.<p>India’s disability justice movement must take note of these worrisome developments. These obiter dicta, State actions, and discourses roll back the progress made in disability justice. Moreover, in a democracy, the existence of a group of people cannot be framed as punishment.</p>.<p><em>(Arushi is an assistant professor of Legal Practice at the O P Jindal Global University; Vijay is an assistant professor [Law] at the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata)</em></p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>