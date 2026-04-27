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CPI-M in West Bengal: Politics of renewal or repetition?

CPI-M in West Bengal: Politics of renewal or repetition?

Between welfare politics and majoritarianism, the left seeks to reclaim space in a fractured landscape. But old challenges endure
Supriya RoyChowdhury
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 19:31 IST
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 19:31 IST
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OpinionPanoramaCPI (M)West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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