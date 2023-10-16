Crafting Karnataka’s fiscal pitch to the Finance Commission

The Finance Commission recommends the share of states in the divisible pool. The divisible pool consists of all taxes, except surcharges and cess levied for a specific purpose, and net of collection charges.

Previously many of the states argued to include cesses in the divisible pool so that they get more resources. The Fourteenth Finance Commission recommended raising the share of states in the divisible pool to 42%, which was 32% during the Thirteenth Finance Commission period. The Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC) recommended a 41% share to states from the divisible pool.