Creative political and economic policies will give India greater leeway with China

Policy changes required

As two Indian analysts have argued recently, non-tariff barriers (NTBs) are the way to go but only for China, and must be accompanied by liberalisation with other countries. India must, therefore, reconsider its opposition to regional trade arrangements. Not only will this push Indian industry to develop the stamina and muscle to compete with China, but it will also make it more attractive for Chinese investments. Short-term pain is inevitable, but the evidence also suggests that India will need more than the narrative of its large market to attract the kind of foreign investments in manufacturing required to generate large-scale employment, and for the Indian economy to truly take off.

However, if India is both uncompromising on security issues and willing to impose NTBs against China, how can it also get the latter to co-operate in technology transfer and investments? Given this, compromises must be possible in other areas.

International organisations that China has founded or is a major player in usually have both an anti-West function and a trade agenda for Beijing. India does not have to buy into the former but can make use of the latter. With its expansion, BRICS does not have a unifying logic, if it ever had one, but it still offers India an additional platform for economic engagement. The Prime Minister’s foreign delegations need to have a lot more officials from the ministries dealing with commerce and industry, small and medium enterprises, and infrastructure development, among others, than from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), China and Russia are the dominant players, but it is still an opportunity for India to engage politically and economically in a region that it has otherwise scant opportunities in despite long-standing historical connections and immense soft power. In this context, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to not attend the next SCO Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan early next month is a mistake.

It is probably on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) — part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) — that the greatest recalibration is necessary. India must continue to oppose the BRI, given one of the objectives of the Chinese project is to undermine regional and global order in favour of non-democratic, illiberal interests. However, the BRI’s economic dimension also offers India an opportunity to craft a more sophisticated economic and political approach.

Engaging with the CPEC does not have to be seen as undermining India’s sovereignty, but as an opportunity to develop additional levers of economic and political influence in Pakistan as part of the Prime Minister’s ‘neighbourhood first’ policy. Ignoring or boycotting the CPEC has the practical effect of outsourcing Pakistan policy to China, leaving India unable to influence Pakistani society and economic interest groups. At the same time, given the CPEC’s increasing travails, India can better leverage its participation to achieve its interests.

New Delhi should also reverse its de facto expulsion of Chinese journalists which has led to a similar expulsion of Indian journalists from China. The lack of Indian perspectives on the goings-on in China ultimately affect knowledge creation and policymaking in India, which then becomes ever more dependent on just the MEA or on Western sources. New Delhi can impose reasonable restrictions on Chinese journalists given that they are agents of the Party-state and not representatives of a free press, while simultaneously supporting Indian media houses to have at least as many Indian journalists in China as there are Chinese journalists in India; it might be a good idea to support business journalists, in particular.