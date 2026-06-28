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Cred, credibility and WhatsApp

Cred, credibility and WhatsApp

Overnight, Cred had grown to be the equivalent of four and a half unicorns rolled into one, and the Shah at Cred was to become the BadShah at WhatsApp. Overnight.
Harish Bijoor
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 20:49 IST
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