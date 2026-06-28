Cred, credibility and WhatsApp

<p>The week gone by in India’s startup circles was a Kunal Shah week. Cred, described best as “a members-only club that rewards individuals for their timely credit card bill payments”, had a big new investor. Meta decided on a strong investment of $900 million, valuing the enterprise at $4.5 billion post-money. </p><p>Overnight, Cred had grown to be the equivalent of four and a half unicorns rolled into one, and the Shah at Cred was to become the BadShah at WhatsApp. Overnight.</p><p>As India woke up to the news, many people wondered what it was all about. Bengaluru in particular was abuzz. Twelve years ago, Facebook bought WhatsApp at a then-whopping valuation of $19 billion. Now, Meta – the mass-driven messaging company from Menlo Park – is biting into a fifth of this Bengaluru-based, very-niche financial services startup. What is this investment all about?</p>.<p>There sure must be a method to the madness. And there is. Mark Zuckerberg places a chunk of investment into Cred, and in return, he gets a fifth of Cred and its future-play upside. More importantly, he gets 100% of the time and energy of Kunal Shah. For me, this investment is more about Shah’s mind and mettle than the pure-play business of Cred. Sorry, Cred.</p>.<p>Meta today sits on a global empire of direct WhatsApp consumers. Three billion people worldwide use WhatsApp every day. It’s an integral part of my life. My fishmonger puts up his fresh arrivals on my WhatsApp group; the boards I sit on have confidential groups I can’t do without. I possibly spend more time with my WhatsApp than I do with my wife. I feel lost when the app is down. I monetise it to my advantage every single day. But does it monetise me?</p>.<p>That is the question at hand at Meta. How does one monetise this large reach that no other product in recent decades has achieved? WhatsApp is more than a product today. It’s a life- and business-enhancing tool. It’s not even a tool; it’s a chemistry that has established itself with its set of users. It’s a member of the families of its users. How does one make money out of this chemistry without hurting the one element that defines a brand: trust?</p>.<p>Over the years, Meta has experimented with many monetisation initiatives, but none have achieved the scale Zuckerberg desires. WhatsApp touches all, but monetises a wee bit of a fraction of all that it touches. And that, surely, is the task cut out for Shah, the startup guy from Bengaluru. The North-South trade has a new definition today. While Menlo Park is WhatsApp’s production capital, India – with about 850 million users – is quite likely to be its consumption capital.</p>.<p>Shah brings in a mindset that grapples with scale. But Cred caters to the creamy layer of customers in the financial services market. The mass game is different – a game Shah needs to learn. He will also bring in the ability to harness AI into the seamless deployment of WhatsApp-Next. The platform now needs to be ahead of the curve of consumer wants and needs.</p>.<p>All of us recognise this mandate, but there is a niggling worry. WhatsApp, as we know it, is a trust. Messages are encrypted; consumer data is sacrosanct. How would the anarchy of monetisation play out in a democracy of trust? What’s going to trample what? Users of Cred may have similar questions. How is my data going to be used? Even as Meta and Cred say Meta will not have access to Cred’s customer data (which many a marketer would kill for), the doubts will linger. In these doubts lie the emerging scars on these two brands in this marriage of sorts.</p>.<p>And then, there are the perceptions: WhatsApp is seen as universal and democratic, covering every segment of society; Cred is perceived as among those niche entities operating at the top of the pyramid. How does one reconcile the difference? In a sense, a balance may emerge in a WhatsApp variant that resembles Cred, or even PayTM or PhonePe. Shah’s brief is going to be simple: Don’t touch WhatsApp’s trust metrics, but make it make money. Lots of money.</p>.<p>At the end of it all, this is a soft-power win for both Meta and India. I think Meta bought into Kunal Shah (and his “builder mentality”) more than into Cred (and its 17 million monthly active users whose data it can’t touch). This was the only way to do it. And Zuckerberg did just that. Touché!</p>.<p><em>The writer is an ambassador of brands and a corporate keynote speaker with more than 18,000+ hours to date.</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>