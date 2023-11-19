Cricket is India’s great unifier

But this is where cricket is a great unifier. India may afford to become a Hindu nation, build sundry temples, perhaps even host communal riots each year. But it can’t afford to lose cricket matches. If it takes two Muslim fast bowlers to win a World Cup, then India must field two Muslim fast bowlers at all costs. The best talent shall be sourced from wherever it is, no matter which deity they worship. In that, India cannot compromise. The stakes are only higher when the final is to be played at a ground named after the Prime Minister.