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Crisis in Khaki | Let’s talk about the mental health crisis among police personnel

Crisis in Khaki | Let’s talk about the mental health crisis among police personnel

Despite growing evidence, India still lacks a dedicated national framework addressing mental health within law enforcement institutions
Sony Kunjappan
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 07:01 IST
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