Crisis in Khaki | Let’s talk about the mental health crisis among police personnel

<p>Policing is <a href="https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12889-019-7609-0">widely recognised</a> as one of the most psychologically demanding professions in the world. Police personnel routinely encounter violence, death, trauma, public hostility, uncertainty, and institutional pressure. In India, the psychological well-being of police personnel continues to receive inadequate policy attention.</p><p>The mental health crisis within policing is increasingly becoming a structural concern rather than an individual issue. The Status of Policing in India Report (2019) — the latest country-level report on mental health and policing — revealed that police forces across the country function at only around 77% of their sanctioned strength, resulting in excessive workloads and prolonged working hours. Many police personnel reportedly work nearly <a href="https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s40359-025-02831-9">14 hours a day on average</a>, often without weekly leave, adequate rest, or psychological support systems. <a href="https://bprd.nic.in/uploads/pdf/201610270604452652834">A study</a> jointly conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) and the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) among police personnel in Karnataka and Rajasthan found severe occupational stress linked to extended duty hours ranging from 13 to 18 hours.</p>.Mental health stigma, poor awareness keep Indian adolescents from seeking help: Review.<p>In highly hierarchical policing systems, emotional vulnerability is often perceived as weakness. Concerns regarding confidentiality, career progression, fitness for duty, and professional reputation discourage many personnel from seeking psychological help. As an implication, it can accumulate stress silently and often manifests through anxiety, depression, burnout, substance dependence, aggression, family conflicts, emotional detachment, and, in extreme cases, even suicide.</p><p>A <a href="https://www.nepjol.info/index.php/IJOSH/article/view/68861">2025 study</a> conducted among 220 police personnel in the Mangalore jurisdiction found that 87.3% experienced high levels of work-related stress, while 59.6% reported only moderate levels of mental well-being. The International Journal of Indian Psychology’s <em><a href="https://ijip.in/articles/mental-health-challenges-among-police-officers/">Exploring Mental Health Challenges among Police Officers</a></em> (2024) examined the experiences of police constables in Maharashtra. This study found high levels of job-related stress, gendered experiences of psychological distress, and a heavy reliance on peer support, spirituality, and physical exercise as coping mechanisms.</p><p>Despite growing evidence, India still lacks a dedicated national framework addressing mental health within law enforcement institutions. Mental health interventions within policing often remain inactive, fragmented, or crisis-oriented, rather than preventive and institutionalised.</p><p>Within this broader national context, Kerala presents an important case for reflection. A 2025 study published in BMC Psychology, <em>Stress among <a href="https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40380270/">Police Officials in Kerala, India: An Analysis of Organizational and Operational Factors</a>,</em> found that 75.5% of police personnel experienced high operational stress, while 65.6% reported high organisational stress. About <a href="https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40380270/">88 police personnel</a> in Kerala died by suicide between 2019 and 2024, and more than 112 serving officers reportedly died by suicide over the past decade.</p><p>What makes the statistics from Kerala unique is that the state possesses relatively stronger public health infrastructure and institutional capacity when compared to many other states. However, this also creates the possibility of piloting occupation-specific mental health interventions that can later serve as replicable models elsewhere. Kerala can potentially lead by integrating mental health reforms directly into police training and service structures.</p><p>Mental health support must become an integral part of police administration, occupational safety, and professional training, rather than an external welfare service accessed only during emergencies. Institutionalisation of social workers and psychologists in police stations to provide psychological first aid would be a great step forward.</p><p>To address the issues of policing at a policy level, there is a need to activate the State Security Commission. Another possible approach would involve collaborations between universities, police academies, mental health professionals, social work institutions, and criminologists through the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) framework and continuing professional education systems. Periodic training modules linked with promotions, incentives, and career advancement could help normalise psychological learning and professional resilience within the force.</p><p>The Government of India plans to establish a National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) across states. More than a decade ago, the Government of Kerala had proposed a National University for Police Sciences and Security Studies. Such institutions deserve serious consideration, as police-academia linkages can help address work-related challenges through research and evidence-based practice. By tackling these occupational issues, governments can strengthen the well-being of police personnel while fostering a more resilient, responsive, and citizen-centred policing system.</p><p><em><strong>Jeeze Sara Saji is Research Scholar, and Sony Kunjappan is Professor and Head, Department of Studies in Social Management, Central University of Gujarat.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH).</em></p>