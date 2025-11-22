Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
CSR at 12: Some good intent, some State-forced compliance

CSR at 12: Some good intent, some State-forced compliance

Post-independence India harboured a deep suspicion about private enterprise, and successive governments took it upon themselves to shepherd the private sector.
Ashwin Mahesh
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 20:36 IST
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 20:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPrism

Follow us on :

Follow Us