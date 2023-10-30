Curb those cravings

The other day, I was at a party with some relatives, enjoying drinks and snacking on potato chips and roasted peanuts. I casually brought up the topic of calories and wondered how a layman would know the number of calories in the snacks we were eating while drinking. That’s when my well-informed nephew, enlightened me that every branded packaged food item contains nutritional information on the packaging. He even showed me the package of potato chips, which had a table displaying the nutritional information, using the symbol ‘kcal’ to indicate the food’s calorie content. Additionally, the information on the breakdown of nutritional components, mainly protein, carbohydrates, fat, and sodium, was also provided.