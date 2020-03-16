Curbing COVID-19 needs all hands on deck

The global and impactful spread of COVID-19 around the world has overwhelmed health systems of several countries, namely China, South Korea, Iran and Italy but soon similar patterns will emerge from other countries. The epicenter of this outbreak is currently in Europe, where it is reported that intensive care units are increasingly seeing more severe cases of individuals with severe respiratory disease due to this virus and hospital capacity has been overstretched. However, this pandemic poses a grave threat to the health and livelihood of people everywhere, independent of where they live.

Challenges in diagnosis of COVID-19

In the face of this ongoing crisis, the public health response has been multi-faceted and public health specialists are still grappling with understanding the best practices that would slow down such a rapid spread of this new disease. One of the most important aspects of any public health response to outbreaks of disease is the capability to accurately diagnose illness and detect those infected with the pathogen using appropriate clinical evaluation, screening and confirmatory testing, as this will inform us about the numbers of cases, potential treatment strategies (although there are no vaccines or curative drugs available at this time) and if individuals should be isolated or quarantined.

The approach to laboratory testing for COVID-19 has primarily focused on ‘nucleic acid based testing’ that amplifies specific sequences of the unique part of the viral genome. These testing kits have been designed and produced by multiple agencies from different countries including but not limited to the China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), US-CDC and Pasteur Institute, France and commercial medical industries. All this has been possible thanks to the ready availability of the viral sequence information on public databases having been shared by countries beginning with China.

However, nucleic acid testing has its own limitations posed by the cost of deployment, requirement for laboratory facilities, expertise and time duration for diagnosis. This is posing an increasing challenge with the spread of the disease to countries with weaker economies and health systems. Rapid testing that can be done in the vicinity of the patient with reasonable accuracy may increase the effectiveness and timeliness of screening for disease. This is especially important in countries with higher numbers of cases and where the infection has begun spreading rapidly within the communities.

The public health response to any outbreak depends on identifying infected persons and identifying people whom they came into contact with (contact tracing), tracking them and subjecting them to appropriate treatment and/or isolation as required. This becomes more and more difficult as the number of cases build at a rapid pace and is further complicated by the occurrence of individuals with mild infections or even being devoid of symptoms (asymptomatic). Such cases don’t seek health care and will go unaccounted for. The screening of large numbers of individuals had overwhelmed the laboratory capacity in China leading to the usage of CT scans as a surrogate for laboratory testing in places of high prevalence of infection and other countries are deliberating on going down the same path in the event of an overwhelming rise of infections.

Implications for public health management

Many experts have advocated aggressive and proactive measures including the closure of public spaces, advocating social distancing and stoppage of all non-essential travel to slow down the pace of community spread of infection buying precious time for the deployment of better diagnostics, public health interventions and avoiding hospitals being overloaded with severe cases. The very fact that many governments are actively putting in place these restrictions in the face of immense economic losses displays the gravity of the situation and warrants a collective response from the society.

Active engagement of the society through communication of risks and prevention measures will curb the course of this pandemic but will require significant contributions from all members in society. The advance of the virus can be stopped only by concerted effort involving all members of society and cannot be accomplished by singular effort from any governmental or non-governmental entity.

These include simple measures like social distancing, washing of hands and appropriate hygiene while coughing/sneezing on a personal front from every citizen and institutional measures such as work-from-home for those who can, and closure of all non-essential public spaces and mass gatherings. It is time that every individual takes an active part in this effort in times where we need to look at our humanity and take care of each other.

(Dr Sherry Joseph Martin is Assistant Professor, Azim Premji University, Bengaluru and Dr Amrish Baidjoe is Assistant Professor, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in the department of infectious disease epidemiology)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author’s own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.