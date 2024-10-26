Curried into oblivion

<p>When my mother called out to me from the ground floor, I was engrossed in something on my laptop. It was a rainy afternoon, which seemed more like a gloomy evening. </p><p>My mother stood restlessly on one of the stairs, complaining of her knee pain, holding a bowl of hot and steamy curry offered to her by our neighbours. I found the aroma of the curry both familiar and enticing. Called <em>Bidiru Kalale Saaru</em> in Kannada, it is a curry made of bamboo shoots. A well-known culinary practice in India's North-east, it is also popular in the Malnad region of Karnataka, not only for its distinct taste but also for its medicinal properties.</p>.<p>As I savoured the curry, the taste buds came alive, and my mind wandered to other vivid tastes of a plethora of traditional curries we relished during childhood. Like every child, I too disliked the vegetable curries and pulled a long face whenever my mother cooked them. They always figured on the plate with main course like <em>Ragi Mudde</em>, and remarkably went well with rice, roti, and other dishes or even bread. It was during my high school days that I developed an enduring liking for them.</p>.<p><em>Soppu Saaru</em>, a gravy made with greens and leafy vegetables, was my mom's favourite. She would mix varieties of greens like <em>harive soppu, dhantu soppu, palak</em>, and <em>basale soppu</em> and dish out a delectable, vibrant green curry rich in vitamins and minerals. Speaking of green leafy vegetables, I must boast that my wife makes the best <em>palak soppu</em> (spinach) curry! </p>.<p>Paired with pulses, grams, peas, and lentils, the greens can be made into a seemingly endless spread of curries. From <em>molake hurali saaru</em>, a curry made with sprouted horsegrams, to curries made with <em>alasande kaalu</em>, <em>kadale kaalu</em>, and <em>avare kaalu</em>—and I think many would agree with me here—these curries can launch us into many trips down memory lane.</p>.<p>Those who relish <em>hithukidha avarekai saaru</em>, a curry prepared with hyacinth beans after soaking and peeling their skin off, can't wait for its season in December. <em>Sogadu</em> is a word that resonates with foodies of the Bengaluru-Mysuru region every time <em>avarekai</em> is mentioned. It means the best quality beans with a heady aroma. The famous Avarekai Mela in Bengaluru is a witness to <em>avarekai</em>'s popularity. The humble beans figuring in the menu of many restaurants in the city is a sign of chefs joyfully embracing it to create a variety of dishes.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Youngsters today may not know many of these evanescent culinary treasures, which were once an integral part of the food plate. Amidst the strong taste of fast foods, traditional foods such as <span class="italic"><em>goddu khaara </em></span>and <span class="italic"><em>hunase huli khaara</em></span>, profoundly good in taste and remedies for colds and coughs during winter, are fast fading into oblivion. Elaborating on their admirable qualities is a story for another time.</p>