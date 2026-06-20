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Cycling in the city? That’s no walk in the park

Cycling in the city? That’s no walk in the park

Parks and lakes are the city’s last few public spaces meant to be accessible to all, and yet, they have been monopolised by those going there for a walk or a run.
Seshadri K S
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 19:03 IST
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