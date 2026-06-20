Cycling in the city? That’s no walk in the park

<p>We cycled up to a recently rejuvenated lake on the fringe of north Bengaluru. It was just the two of us there, and we stopped to hear the chatter of Rosy Starlings on a fig tree. The idyllic setting was shattered by a home guard’s shrill whistle. He rode up to where we stood on his rickety moped and shouted that cycles were not allowed in the park, and that we had to alight and push them out to the nearest gate. He whipped out his phone and took a picture of us, as if to bookmark our faces as they do with rowdy-sheeters. We grudgingly walked out and saw a sign with a laundry list of restrictions, and bicycles were in there, along with pets. The word ‘notice’ in red is likely an administrative long-form for ‘No’.</p>.<p>Parks and lakes are the city’s last few public spaces meant to be accessible to all, and yet, they have been monopolised by those going there for a walk or a run. Their influence is not merely restricted to how the park can be used, but also inspires the monotonous design: a walking pathway lined with pavers embanked by yellow-and-green kerb stones, an exercise station without clear usage instructions, and benches that face the pathway are characteristic features.</p>.<p>Having grown up cycling to the neighbourhood school, I recall bicycles being the primary mode of transport for many children. So much so that the school employed a guard to secure all the cycles with one long chain-link. Before the bell rang, the sound of the chain being yanked out was our cue that the end of the day was near. Last week, I passed by a school at closing time. The gates were open, and parents in their automobiles had blocked the road while picking up their children. The traffic snarl lasted nearly 15 minutes. It reminded me how the humble bicycle never caused this mess.</p>.Bengaluru suburban rail: First train in November 2027; luggage racks, cycle stands likely in all coaches.<p>Our roads and footpaths are dangerous for pedestrians, making safe walking spaces an urgent priority. But the logic of keeping cycles out appears to be a case of usurping public spaces for exclusive use. Bicycles are conflated with vehicles and are banned in parks due to the risk of collisions with the walkers. The concern is real, given that park pathways are already narrow and often ill-designed.</p>.<p>Public spaces are already gentrified and operate with access restrictions. Banning cycles further alienates people from enjoying fresh air or the view enjoyed by the walkers. One could argue that cyclists belong on the roads, but the odds of being hit by an unruly automobile are equally high even for a cyclist. The inadvertent takeover of public spaces by one group of users is, however, not a solution to a shared problem. We should reimagine public spaces to be inclusive and think of creating zones in larger parks with dedicated cycling and walking paths. We could even introduce timeshares with exclusive cyclist access.</p>.<p>Bengaluru has flirted with prioritising bicycles, but the relationship has remained platonic. Dedicated bicycle lanes were created and abandoned, as have been the efforts to set up public cycling networks. The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), on World Cycle Day in 2023, featured a special-issue newsletter titled Trin Trin. The document demonstrates clarity of thought in bringing cycles to the discourse for clean, efficient mobility. Urban planners outline cycling as a last-mile transport option and go as far as to envision cycle parking lots integrated into mass rapid transit stations.</p>.<p>Alas, all this remains on paper as DULT does not have statutory teeth. The Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA), notified the same year with statutory powers, remains on paper. Worse, its draft rules announced earlier this year have provisions that make it easy to rubber-stamp automobile-centric infrastructure plans retrospectively. Sustainable transport will remain elusive without truly autonomous implementing agencies.</p>.<p>Countries such as Singapore have, for years, integrated the bicycle effectively into their mobility frameworks. In my graduate student years there, I spent several weekends cycling between parks on public bicycles. The Park Connector Network links housing complexes with parks via shared pathways for pedestrians and cyclists. People from all walks of life use the interconnected public spaces across the country, which is roughly as big as our city.</p>.<p>The Singapore dream was sold to us, too. Two decades later, we have imbibed the strict prohibitions sans the vision of a City in a Garden. Slapping a list of prohibitions on an iron gate is easy, but building connected, inclusive urban infrastructure is not. As Trin Trin falls on deaf ears, the guard’s hurried whistles increasingly echo through our parks. Operationalising our own progressive mobility is certainly not going to be a walk in the park.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is an ecologist and believes there is profound wisdom to be found in paying attention to the overlooked and the mundane.)</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>