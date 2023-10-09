Dalit students still face discrimination

There is a significant underrepresentation of teaching faculty from marginalised communities, including Dalits, in HEIs. The majority of the teaching staff hails from dominant castes. The lack of representation of Dalits in administration and academics has led to humiliation, discrimination, and increased dropout rates among Dalit students. As per the 2019 data from the Ministry of Education presented in the Lok Sabha, out of 6,043 faculty members at 23 IITs, only 149 were from SCs and 21 from STs, which is less than 3% of the total faculty. Fifteen IITs did not have any ST faculty members. IIT Mandi did not have any SC faculty members. The figures at the 13 elite IIMs are more dismal. Out of 642 faculty positions, only four were SCs and one was an ST. Therefore, there is an urgent need for a more egalitarian composition of professors that represents all communities.