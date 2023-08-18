Data Act ignores citizen rights

Similarly, at the G20 meeting held in Japan in 2019, India abstained from endorsing the Osaka Track, a framework to promote free cross-border data flows with some basic privacy protections (popularly known as the ‘data flows with trust’ agenda), which was being advocated by the EU, Japan, and other US trade allies. India’s principled objection then revolved around the idea that data was a new form of wealth critical for digitally-enabled development pathways that nation-states could not thoughtlessly trade away or relinquish. A rights-based approach to the governance of cross-border data flows must be seen as a matter of the right to development, where privacy also includes the autonomy to collectively determine, as a society, if, why, and how data will flow.