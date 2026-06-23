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Data centres must not weaken Karnataka's electricity compact

Data centres must not weaken Karnataka's electricity compact

A State does not gain merely because capital enters its territory. The regulatory question is whether public costs are transparently priced.
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Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 20:22 IST
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