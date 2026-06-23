Data centres must not weaken Karnataka's electricity compact

<p>Karnataka’s data-centre debate has entered a new phase. After the recent Cabinet reshuffle, it can no longer be treated as a one-department question of investment promotion. Energy, finance, IT-BT, Bengaluru planning, water and regulation must speak in one institutional voice. </p><p>At the same time, Tata Power’s applications before KERC for distribution licences across several districts have changed the background. The issue is not whether Karnataka should welcome it. It is whether the state can do so without weakening the public electricity compact.</p>.<p>Cloud computing, artificial intelligence, digital payments, e-governance and enterprise software require servers to be housed, cooled, powered, secured and connected. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/data-centre">Data centres</a> are the industrial architecture of the digital age. </p><p>Unlike technology parks, they are resource-intensive facilities requiring land, assured water, uninterrupted electricity and grid redundancy. To call them merely “digital infrastructure” obscures their ecological and regulatory footprint.</p>.Karnataka plans 1,000 MW 'sustainable' data centre parks at Bengaluru, 2 other cities.<p>Investment announcements are, therefore, not self-justifying. A State does not gain merely because capital enters its territory. The regulatory question is whether public costs are transparently priced. </p><p>If a project becomes viable only through discounted water, concessional electricity, subsidised land, relaxed grid charges or migration from public tariffs, private investment may socialise risk while privatising returns.</p>.<p>The first constraint is water. Bengaluru’s water crisis is structural, not episodic. The city faces recurring shortages, tanker dependence, groundwater stress and pressure on public supply. </p><p>Estimates of water required per megawatt of data-centre capacity may vary, but the planning point is clear: these facilities need reliable, large-scale water support. Treated water helps only through assured collection, treatment, pipelines, metering, monitoring and enforceable reuse obligations.</p>.<p>The deeper issue is electricity. Karnataka’s electricity supply companies (ESCOMs) are not ordinary vendors of power. They carry a statutory and social obligation to supply households, farmers, small businesses, public institutions and industries; maintain rural networks; manage agricultural loads; administer subsidy flows; and ensure universal access. </p><p>This structure survives partly because commercial and industrial consumers pay higher tariffs, allowing agriculture and lower-end domestic categories to receive power at lower prices. Cross-subsidy is not an accounting accident. It is the electricity compact.</p>.<p>Karnataka’s distribution geography makes this compact fragile. Bengaluru and adjoining industrial belts strengthen BESCOM’s consumer mix. Other ESCOMs serve regions with different revenue profiles, agricultural loads and network costs. The exit or dilution of high-paying consumers is therefore not a local issue. It affects the financial architecture of supply across the state.</p>.<p>Tata Power’s proposed entry brings this concern to the foreground. Parallel distribution is not objectionable merely because it is private. Competition can improve service if designed around equal obligations and cost-reflective regulation. </p><p>But it cannot become cherry-picking by another name. If a new licensee secures profitable urban, industrial or data-centre consumers without equivalent universal service obligations, network duties, rural responsibilities and stranded-cost sharing, the public licensee will be left with social obligations and depleted revenue. That is not competition. It is regulatory arbitrage.</p>.Karnataka's data centres 'guzzling water and energy', state reviewing its policy: Priyank Kharge in Assembly.<p>Nor can open access, captive procurement, deemed distribution or standby arrangements be treated as harmless technical devices. A data centre may buy private power when convenient, rely on the public grid when necessary and still avoid the cross-subsidy and additional-surcharge architecture meant to prevent stranded costs. </p><p>Standby supply is not an idle switch. It requires generation readiness, transmission capacity, distribution infrastructure, balancing support, reserves and operational discipline. If charges are not fully cost-reflective, the ESCOM subsidises the very consumer that has partly exited its system.</p>.<p>This is why KERC, not investment summits or executive assurances, must occupy the centre of the debate. Tata Power’s licence applications, data-centre load arrangements and any special supply model must be tested against cost causation, universal supply obligation, network duplication, tariff impact, cross-subsidy transition and stranded-cost protection. </p><p>In electricity law, development cannot be measured only by megawatts contracted or crores announced. It must be measured by who pays, who is served and who bears the residual risk.</p>.<p>Renewable procurement claims also need discipline. A 100% renewable label does not make a 24x7 data centre load grid neutral. Unless the renewable supply is time-matched and backed by storage or equivalent balancing, the public grid remains responsible for reliability.</p>.<p>Karnataka should not enter a race of competitive concessions, either with neighbouring states or among power suppliers. If data centres are permitted, they must pay the full cost of grid access, standby support, balancing, transmission capacity, distribution infrastructure and reliability. Any private distribution or deemed distribution arrangement must be ring-fenced, transparent and prevented from becoming a route for migration of existing high-paying ESCOM consumers. </p><p>The state needs digital infrastructure, AI capacity and private investment. But it needs financially viable DISCOMs, water security and a stable grid even more. The reshuffle gives the state an opportunity to replace departmental reactions with coordinated regulatory policy.</p>.<p><em><strong>The writer is a Bengaluru-based advocate.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>