De-politicise security

As the Manipur crisis continues, greater numbers (around 40,000) of central forces are being deployed in the state. The deployment, however, is not without controversy.

Given the mistrust among the ethnic communities, the involvement of central forces in restoring ‘public order’ in the state is being questioned by some groups, opposed by some, and welcomed by some others.

Surprisingly, there are instances of Manipur police filing FIRs against central forces alleging “interference while performing their duty” despite the fact that the ruling party both at the Centre and in Manipur is the same. This raises larger questions on the constitutionality of the deployment of the ‘armed forces of the Union’ in Indian states.