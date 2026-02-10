Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Deal of unequals | India’s pain, Trump’s gain

Deal of unequals | India’s pain, Trump’s gain

Trump reserves the right to reimpose penalties if India imports Russian oil, keeping pressure on New Delhi.
Subhash Chandra Garg
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 05:41 IST
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 05:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsNarendra ModiDonald TrumpIndo-US TradeOpinionTariff

Follow us on :

Follow Us