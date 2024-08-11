Dealing with China needs different reflexes

Visa restrictions placed earlier have been lifted. Not all are happy. The recent apprehensions of Tata Steel over steel imports, and the murmurs in the auto sector over duty relaxations on EV imports, are cases in point. We also face the challenge that although our economy is growing and we are a high consumer demand system, substantial new private sector manufacturing investment is not forthcoming, nor are our FDI levels rising above the mid-double digits. This, despite several investment support subsidy schemes. FDI into China continues to rise much faster despite all the talk of a ‘China +1 or 2’ strategy. We must reflect on how we also can gain industrial strength!