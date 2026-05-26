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Dear Dad, next month she’ll watch. One day, she could play

Dear Dad, next month she’ll watch. One day, she could play

Today, Shreyanka Patil is a Women’s Premier League (WPL) champion, a key part of India’s T20I setup, and one of the most exciting players in the women’s game.
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Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 19:54 IST
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