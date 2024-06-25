Dear Modi 3.0, please read ‘Development with Dignity’

Let us review the key highlights of the monograph.

First, what is India’s political economy problem? There is a wide difference between our political and economic systems. In political democracy, there is equality as both rich and poor have one vote. In economic democracy, there is inequality as the rich have a larger share of the pie. The rich push for macroeconomic objectives such as a high growth rate, low inflation, low unemployment rate, rise in stock markets, etc. The poor, on the other hand, wish for at least minimum income levels, lower prices (and not just lower inflation), dignified jobs, basic financial inclusion, etc. Governments that ignore the economic realities are often voted out of power.

Second, how do we bridge this gap between the political and the economic systems? The economy on its own will not create inclusive growth. Bhaduri argues about the need to focus on development with dignity. By dignity, he means the State should implement policies to promote full employment. Instead of just looking blindly at GDP growth rates, the focus should be on the creation of jobs, especially for the poor. Only with jobs can there be development with dignity. Economists often focus on growth rate, which they feel will lead to job creation. Instead, we need to create jobs which, in turn, will lead to growth.

Third, how does the government create these jobs? Bhaduri feels that this can be achieved through job creation programmes. Since Independence, the relationship between governments and citizens has been that of a patron-client where the former gives to the latter through multiple welfare programmes. Instead, this should be one of ‘reciprocity of duty’ enabling all citizens to participate in the development process. The question of whether development should be trickle down or bottom up is the wrong one. In its place, the participation of citizens via job-creation programmes should determine the development. Job creation programmes will enable the marginalised to participate in the economy both as producers and consumers, thereby strengthening the overall economy.

Fourth, how does the government finance these job creation programmes? It will have to spend towards these programmes, but such spending will lead to higher fiscal deficits. Moreover, in 2003 the government implemented the Fiscal Responsibility Budget Management (FRBM) Act. Under the FRBM, the government was supposed to lower fiscal deficits to 3 per cent of the GDP by 2007-2008. Bhaduri questioned this policy of keeping fiscal deficits low to keep financial markets happy at the cost of the public.