Death of merit or social equality?

Affirmative action or positive discrimination is globally seen to benefit society in many ways, like promoting diversity, cross-ethnic interaction, fairness in the process of recruitment and admission, gender equity, social mobility, peaceful coexistence, promoting growth, etc. Affirmative action ensures that there is no deviation from the general principle of natural justice, which enables equal opportunity for all as enshrined in India’s Constitution and goes a step further in accepting responsibility towards undoing historical injustices and national responsibility. It goes a long way as a harbinger of democracy. It also aligns with the UN sustainability development goals, which aim for no poverty, zero hunger, good health, gender equality, quality education, decent work, reduced inequality, sustainable cities and communities, etc. In this context, affirmative action is not just for national growth but for the overall progress of humanity worldwide.