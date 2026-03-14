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Debt or equity? A question of form

Debt or equity? A question of form

Protecting creditors is the great preoccupation of corporate law.
Nigam Nuggehalli
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 20:33 IST
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 20:33 IST
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