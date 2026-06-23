Defeat is a beginning, not an end

<p>Many people’s minds shrink when they hear the word 'defeat'. They tremble with fear. Doubts haunt the mind as to whether our efforts have been wasted or whether we are not capable. </p><p>But defeat is not the final goal; nor is it shame. Rather, it is an experience. It is just a stage that makes us stronger. It is a sign that reminds us that there is still a way to go from where we stand.</p>.<p>Everyone wants to win, but every time we come very close to victory and lose, it is natural that we are disappointed. In many situations, when we come close to victory and lose, many people give up the work they set out to achieve. Only a few people believe failure is not the end of life; it is a new beginning. </p>.Life of a struggling musician.<p>Thomas Alva Edison failed thousands of times in his experiment to invent the electric bulb. But each failure taught a lesson for the next attempt. After a thousand attempts, the bulb was invented with continuous effort. We should not forget that the bulb that can illuminate the world today is a success that came from the result of such failures.</p>.<p>It takes willpower and restraint to face defeat. How can everything be achieved in one attempt? </p><p>A seed needs a specific time to grow into a tree and bear fruit. Until then, the seed must be nurtured. Otherwise, it is like seeing a hen that lays golden eggs every day and being greedy for getting dozens of golden eggs at once and cutting the hen’s belly. There is a time for everything. Haste will distract us from our goal. But we should not stop trying.</p><p> Things related to our lifestyle and healthy habits also affect our lives. Therefore, we should stay away from negative environments and people. Good thoughts, optimism, and the company of positive people inspire, calm, and strengthen the mind. Just as weeds growing near a rice field are pulled out, negative things become a barrier to our progress towards our goal, so we should stay away from them.</p>.<p>Finally, remember that once the expected victory is achieved as a result of continuous effort, we should not lose our minds and stop achieving under the illusion that victory has been achieved. Because just as defeat is not permanent, victory is also not permanent. Only a person who has the mindset to accept defeat and victory equally in life can live a peaceful life.</p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>