Defence sector challenges before the new government

Elections are often barometers indicating the shape of things to come in a country’s national security domain as a new government takes office.

In the Indian context, the new government has its task cut out on national security as the priorities of defence planners have seldom been clearer: changing geopolitical realities such as an assertive China’s arms build-up, political and economic instability in neighbouring countries, and the insurgencies in some restive states.

The military being a key instrument in addressing these challenges, the new government is expected to recalibrate India’s defence posture by reviewing these challenges vis-à-vis the armed forces. Given the blurred lines separating India’s internal and external security situations, with the military often called upon for internal conflict resolution, it is an enormous drain on defence resources. This makes it challenging for the armed forces to maintain combat capabilities while simultaneously pressing ahead with the Ministry of Defence (MoD)’s two-pronged reform and modernisation programmes.