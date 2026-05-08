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Deleted voters deepen India’s crisis of trust

Deleted voters deepen India’s crisis of trust

The Opposition rhetoric lacks conviction; only a mass democratic movement can protect constitutional ideals.
Parakala Prabhakar
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 19:36 IST
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 19:36 IST
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