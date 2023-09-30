Hard to take Delhi’s winter action plan seriously

From time to time, the blame for severely polluted days shifts from stubble burning and garbage burning to Delhi’s unfortunate geographical location and peculiar meteorological conditions during winter. In October, as temperatures start dropping, the height of the mixing layer (the layer adjacent to the ground over which an emitted particle rests) reduces, trapping the pollutants closer to the ground. Even if emissions remain constant, pollution levels will increase. Others point to the rapid scale of industrialisation in and around Delhi, and the levels of pollution in the entire Indo-Gangetic plains caused by ongoing deforestation in the Himalayas and its foothills.