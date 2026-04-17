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Delhi’s draft EV policy balances incentives with equity

Delhi’s draft EV policy balances incentives with equity

The draft Delhi EV policy considers the interests of customers across price points, and not just rich EV buyers.
Arup Roychoudhury
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 05:49 IST
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