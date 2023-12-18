Democracy and climate politics are set to collide next year

By David Fickling

As the dust settles on the COP28 climate summit that concluded last week in Dubai, a sobering reality is looming. After the legalistic niceties of environmental diplomacy, the dirtier business of political maneuvering is going to consume the world’s democracies over the next 12 months. In 2024, climate will be on the ballot in a way we’ve rarely seen.

Voters in countries representing more than 40 per cent of the world’s population — and roughly the same share of emissions — will go to the polls between now and the end of next year. In places, that offers the prospect to break gridlocks on climate and energy policies. In others, it may offer an opportunity for a climate-denying backlash. Far too few places show a decent chance of accelerating the transition to clean energy in the way advocated by the COP28 agreement. Here’s a review of some of the key events.

Coal and the Polls

Two of the world’s three biggest democracies face elections in the first half of 2024, but neither offers a strong prospect of change. India and Indonesia have made positive noises lately about switching to clean power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India has promised 500 gigawatts of renewables by 2030 and President Joko Widodo in Indonesia has signed up for a $20 billion deal to retire the nation’s coal generators early.