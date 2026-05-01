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Democracy demands a public debate on Great Nicobar’s environmental and strategic costs

Democracy demands a public debate on Great Nicobar’s environmental and strategic costs

The commercial framing of the project by the Narendra Modi government cannot be allowed to avoid parliamentary scrutiny on strategic matters
Bharat Bhushan
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 06:09 IST
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 06:09 IST
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India NewsRahul GandhiAndaman and Nicobar IslandsOpinion

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