Democracy loses in delayed mandates

<p>The controversy around the Sringeri Assembly constituency has raised uncomfortable questions about electoral processes, institutional credibility, and the consequences of delayed justice. What began as a narrow electoral contest has snowballed into a constitutional dispute that strikes at the heart of democratic legitimacy. </p><p>In the 2023 Assembly elections, Congress candidate T D Rajegowda defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s D N Jeevaraj by a margin of just 201 votes. The dispute centred on 279 rejected postal ballots, which Jeevaraj alleged were wrongly invalidated. Acting on his petition, the Karnataka High Court ordered a re-verification and recount. </p><p>This dramatically altered the result, handing Jeevaraj victory by 52 votes; he even took the oath as an MLA. However, the Supreme Court has since stayed that outcome, observing that the Returning Officer may have exceeded the High Court's mandate by reassessing ballots already validated. The apex court has, for now, restored Rajegowda as a legislator pending final adjudication.</p>.When votes lose their voice .<p>The controversy transcends the fortunes of two politicians. A three-year gap between the original count and the recount has triggered legitimate doubts about ballot sanctity and security. Allegations of improperly sealed boxes, missing rejected ballots, and tampering have deepened public mistrust. </p><p>The dispute also exposes the dangers of administrative inconsistency. If one set of officials declared certain ballots valid in 2023, while another invalidated them in 2026, citizens are left wondering whether elections are governed by objective rules or subjective interpretation. Such uncertainty corrodes democratic faith. </p><p>This is not an isolated case. The petition filed by Congress’ Jayanagar candidate Sowmya Reddy over her 16-vote defeat remains unresolved three years on. The case involving Prajwal Revanna (JDS) is equally instructive. His 2019 Lok Sabha election from Hassan was set aside by the Karnataka High Court nearly four years later. The Supreme Court stayed that order, and the matter remains pending. In the meantime, Revanna contested and lost the 2024 elections. Such delays render the eventual verdict infructuous.</p>.<p>There have been judicial observations favouring election petitions being decided within six months. In reality, cases drag on for years, creating a damaging paradox: if the declared winner is eventually found to have lost, an unelected individual has represented the constituency for years; if the original winner is vindicated, they remain politically weakened by prolonged litigation. </p><p>A democracy cannot afford such ambiguity. Election disputes must be resolved swiftly, transparently and conclusively – for the real casualty of delay is not one candidate or one constituency, but public faith in the electoral system itself.</p>