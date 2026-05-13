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Democracy loses in delayed mandates

Democracy loses in delayed mandates

Protracted legal disputes over poll results extend ambiguity and erode trust in the electoral system.
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Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 20:38 IST
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 20:38 IST
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