Democracy subverted again

Murky politics has again won in Manipur, where a BJP-led coalition government headed by N Biren Singh has secured a confidence vote after eight Congress MLAs from the opposition stayed away from the Assembly session defying the party whip to vote against the government. Six of the eight MLAs have resigned their membership of the Assembly since then, and others may soon do so. The presence of the MLAs in the House and their vote against the government may not have made a difference to the outcome, because the BJP-led government had taken other measures also to ensure that it had a majority in the House. This was by reducing the effective strength of the House from 60 to 53 by disqualifying ruling coalition MLAs who had rebelled against the chief minister. Four MLAs were disqualified under the anti-defection law and three others resigned.

Manipulating the membership of the Assembly through resignations and disqualifications has become the modus operandi to evade the anti-defection law and to ensure majority in the House. Manipur has seen the most flagrant violations and misuse of the anti-deflection law, and the Supreme Court has had to intervene in the past to make the Speaker discharge his responsibility under the law. The court had to remove a minister against whom a disqualification petition had been pending for three years and bar him from entering the Assembly. The Speaker disqualified four opposition legislators in June this year and ensured the victory of the ruling coalition candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections. There have been many other instances of Speakers acting wrongly in other states. But the problem is not just about the conduct of Speakers but about parties using the Speaker’s office to subvert the law.

In state after state the Constitution, the laws, democratic practices and accepted norms of political conduct have been subverted and the people’s will, expressed through elections, thwarted. This trend has badly vitiated politics and public life in the last few years, and the BJP has been mainly responsible for this. In the Assembly elections in Manipur in 2017, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party but it was the BJP which formed the government, and it is holding on to power through various manipulations. Governments which were formed after elections in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh were toppled and the Rajasthan government has just managed to survive. If only one party can form the government, irrespective of who wins the elections, we can no longer claim to be democratic. The spirit of democracy is defeated when resignations, disqualifications and other tactics are wrongly used to gain power or to retain it.