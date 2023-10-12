Departure dramas

The other day, an uncle of mine was to see off his family in his native place. Arriving at the station, he enthusiastically set about buying fruits and magazines for his wife and children to use during travel. He got the jug filled with fresh water and saw to it that hot coffee was brought in a flask. He instructed his children to profit from the rural way of life. The first bell rang, and he regaled them about the beautiful landscape of their village and the limpid water of the river Cauvery that flowed nearby.