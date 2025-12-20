Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Designed for addiction? A legal reckoning for social media

Designed for addiction? A legal reckoning for social media

More engagement means more advertisements. Not content with organic engagement, the platforms want to engineer engagement. They want people to stay on the platform as long as possible.
Nigam Nuggehalli
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 19:43 IST
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 19:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Social mediaOpinionPrism

Follow us on :

Follow Us