We are back to the question: development at what cost? The simple answer is at great environmental cost and cost to the health of the people. Development, for whose sake? The answer to this question is not so simple. This leads us to another question. If the development model we are now pursuing causes more harm than good to the people and the planet, then why are we pursuing it and for whose benefit? The inevitable answer seems to be the decision-makers and those who influence decision-making. The Deccan Herald’s editorial on November 9 was rightly titled, 'What is dirtier—Delhi's air or its politics?'