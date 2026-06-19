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DH Interview| The Indian democracy can sustain only as a multi-party democracy: Dipankar Bhattacharya

Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI(ML)L General Secretary, in conversation with Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 21:20 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 21:20 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsOpinionPanorama

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