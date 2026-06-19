DH Interview| The Indian democracy can sustain only as a multi-party democracy: Dipankar Bhattacharya

<p>The Congress has released <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi’s</a> intervention during the recent I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting, where he places his party as a pivot of the opposition. Dipankar Bhattacharya, who has been part of the bloc since its first meeting in Patna, speaks about the Opposition’s future course. Excerpts:</p><p><strong>What is your response to the issues that Rahul Gandhi raised in his speech at the I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting?</strong></p><p>He mentioned specific issues such as the NEET paper leak, but the main thing he talked about was the institutional capture by the BJP. His emphasis was on building resistance to this assault on democracy. This is well taken, but I have my own observations as to how to make it more sustainable, powerful and collective. He talked about the Congress during the freedom movement. Subsequently, post-independence, Congress became a ruling party, and over the years Rahul Gandhi himself has said on so many occasions that the Congress has lost many of its moorings. For him, I think there is a dual task: to energise the Congress and to build a powerful, vibrant coalition. They are interrelated but different tasks.</p><p><strong>Do you think Rahul Gandhi sees allies in just supporting roles?</strong></p><p>Let us be fair to the Congress. It has the widest national footprint. It is definitely the biggest party in the bloc, and Rahul Gandhi, as the leader of the Opposition, definitely has a bigger role to play. When we are building a coalition, every party needs the other. That is why I say that we need something like I.N.D.I.A. plus. The existing coalition should be consolidated, and our outreach expanded. We should reach out to all ongoing struggles to be able to tap into people’s energy. So it should not be just the Congress and a few other parties. It should be a broader coalition. </p>.17 years old NEET aspirant dies by suicide, police say family unaware of any stress. <p><strong>The BJP has several ex-Congress leaders, and a Congress chief minister is eulogising Hitler when Rahul Gandhi places Congress as a primary force in the anti-BJP camp. How will it work?</strong></p><p>I have publicly commented that <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> has to re-energise and reposition itself against the BJP-RSS, and on all counts, it is to be an ideological resistance. Now, their Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is invoking Hitler as a source of inspiration. Only a few months ago, the current Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar sang the RSS anthem in the Assembly. The Congress should be alarmed. Every party has to guard its own ideological position and organisation. Trinamool Congress was a powerful party until recently. For 15 years, it ruled West Bengal. It even won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal without I.N.D.I.A. bloc support. Now it is imploding. It is important that parties do not rest on their laurels and merely invoke the past but live in the present and rise to the occasion. </p><p><strong>You refer to the TMC’s implosion. Isn’t the BJP playing a different game altogether?</strong> </p><p>The BJP is definitely for not just ‘One Nation, One Election’ but also ‘One Party State’. They want India to have absolute, unchallenged, and complete domination of the BJP. This is why the BJP cannot afford to have a powerful opposition. The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is a powerful opposition in Parliament. Likewise in West Bengal, they have made sure that around 60 MLAs break away. This also teaches us that a party built around individual leaders and their families, without concrete ideology, internal organisational democracy and collective functioning, cannot stand up to today’s challenge. In terms of ideology, organisational functioning and cohesion, regional parties will find it increasingly difficult to withstand the BJP’s challenge. So we need to get our act together. </p><p><br><strong>You have been arguing that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc should be united but at the same time diverse too.</strong> </p><p>One way of looking at the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is that it is just a collection of parties. But I see a pattern in it. That is why I am saying if Rahul Gandhi is going back to the freedom movement (to place the Congress), I will also go back to the freedom movement. The freedom movement and the Congress party are not coterminous. Congress was the leading platform of the freedom movement, but there were other trends too — several ideologies working together at times and working separately at other times. For me, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is not just a collection of a few parties. It is also the coming together and the cooperation among various ideologies, which go back to the freedom movement. Indian democracy can sustain only as a multi-party democracy. The I.N.D.I.A. bloc already marks an ideological regrouping of all the ideologies which actually had shaped India’s freedom movement and led it to a victory. So, we have to re-invoke that ideological cooperation and collaboration among our range of ideologies in today’s context. </p>