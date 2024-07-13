Dharavi is a test case for an urbanising India

On June 17, to mark the quarter point of the 21st century, Sight and Sound released a list of twenty-five films of the century. Pa. Ranjith’s Kaala starring Rajinikanth found mention. Newspapers reporting this achievement referred to Kaala as a ‘socio-political’ film. Kaala depicts Dharavi’s resistance in the face of land grab attempts by a politician-realtor. The film’s recognition comes at a time when Dharavi is in the news for resident and activist protests over its redevelopment. So, ‘socio-political’ is a clear label. But Dharavi’s struggles, on and off screen, are also socio-political because of ‘environmental injustice’. Working classes who laboured to make a marshland inhabitable and economically valuable are now vulnerable to gentrification and relocation. The poor make a place, but the rich replace and displace them. Dharavi is a test case in sustainable development for an urbanising India. Its redevelopment must be environmentally just.