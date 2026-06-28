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Dharma dilemma: The temple as a mirror of the self

Dharma dilemma: The temple as a mirror of the self

Why do we instinctively expect that a temple associated with Rama should be different? And what does that expectation reveal about how we imagine dharma itself?
Capt G R Gopinath (retd)
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 20:29 IST
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