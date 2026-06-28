Dharma dilemma: The temple as a mirror of the self

<p>Reports of alleged irregularities in the administration of the Ayodhya temple dedicated to Rama, at one level, belong to the familiar archive of institutional scandal. What makes them linger is not the detail, but the irony they evoke. Here is a space built around one of the most enduring symbols of moral order in the Indian imagination. Yet, like all human institutions, it appears vulnerable to the very forces it symbolically stands against. The discomfort is not only about wrongdoing. It is about expectation. Why do we instinctively expect that a temple associated with Rama should be different? And what does that expectation reveal about how we imagine dharma itself?</p>.<p>To think through this, it helps to enter the narrative worlds of the Greek and Indian epics, where human life is staged as a negotiation between desire and restraint, power and duty, fate and choice. In The Iliad, conflict is not disruption but the condition of existence. Honour is pursued, desire becomes war, and human life is consumed by pride and fate. In The Odyssey, the struggle turns inward. The question is no longer conquest but return: whether identity and home can survive time, temptation, and loss.</p>.<p>The Indian epics shift the moral grammar again. In the Ramayana, dharma appears, at first glance, as a clear moral binary. It is embodied in Rama – king, exile, husband, compassionate ruler – an ideal of restraint and moral clarity. Against him stands Ravana, not merely as antagonist but as a reminder that learning, power, and devotion can still collapse under lust and ego. Here, the moral world feels sharply defined. Dharma is violated, then restored. Dharma triumphs over adharma.</p>.<p>The Mahabharata refuses that clarity. Its world is populated by figures who carry both the righteous and the wicked within themselves. Yudhishthira is devoted to truth, yet makes ruinous choices. Arjuna is paralysed by moral doubt. Krishna guides but also unsettles the very categories through which judgment is made. Bhishma, Drona, and Karna are bound by vows and loyalties that repeatedly outweigh their fealty to dharma.</p>.<p>Here, dharma is never absent. It must be interpreted, argued over, and chosen under conditions where every option carries ethical cost. This world feels less mythic than recognisable: where good people fail, compromised choices become necessary, and virtue and harm often coexist within the same act.</p>.<p>Within these epics, women are moral pressure points through whom ethical order is exposed rather than described. Sita becomes the site where purity, endurance, and injustice are tested. Draupadi becomes the voice that exposes the collapse of restraint in a royal court. In the Greek imagination, Helen of Troy becomes the pivot around which love turns into catastrophe.</p>.<p>Across these narratives, societies reveal their moral condition not through declarations of virtue but through how individuals behave when they are tempted – and how institutions respond when restraint weakens. This brings us back to the present.</p>.<p>It is tempting to treat a scandal involving a sacred institution as a contradiction between ideal and reality, as though the ideal remains intact while reality alone has failed. But the epics suggest something more unsettling. Institutions do not stand outside human nature. They express it, extend it, and often amplify it.</p>.<p>Temples, courts, kingdoms, and households are arenas where ambition, greed, desire, fear, loyalty, and silence operate simultaneously. Even in the most dharmic settings, failure is a recurring possibility. The question, then, is not why a temple associated with Rama should be free of moral failure. The question is why we ever assumed any human structure could be.</p>.<p>Perhaps Rama Rajya is not the promise of a world without failure, but the insistence that failure must never become normal – that dharma must remain a question repeatedly asked, not a condition permanently secured through sacred form.</p>.<p>As Rabindranath Tagore observed, “While God waits for His temple to be built of love, men bring stones.”</p>.<p>Seen this way, the irony is not that human conduct can taint sacred spaces. The deeper irony is that sacredness exists precisely because human conduct is never guaranteed to remain pure. The temple, then, is not itself a contradiction of dharma. It is its most revealing mirror, reminding us that no one stands beyond transgression. It reflects not only what we worship but also what we are capable of forgetting. Perhaps that is the most unsettling truth: the gap between ideal and reality is not a flaw to set aside but a tension to confront and correct constantly.</p>.<p>Every institution, finally, is less a monument to perfection than a question addressed to those who enter it: What kind of responsibility does your power carry – and what kind of silence does your comfort permit? The answer, as the epics remind us, is never fully settled.</p>.<p><em>The writer builds bridges, sometimes by tearing down walls. He is a soldier, farmer, and entrepreneur.</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>