<p class="bodytext">‘Actions prove who someone is; words just prove who they want to be.’ Such random quotes often pop up as WhatsApp forwards or good morning messages. While most are not worth a second glance, some quotes compel me to think. Until recently, I had presumed that the word ‘action’ itself evokes a negative connotation. But this myth was thankfully broken by my yoga instructor. Every class, he would begin by saying, <br />‘One small action can usher in great results.’ He was referring to the positive action we take every day of attending his classes.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In another context, my grandmother would often say in Kannada that there are two kinds of people in this world – talkers and doers. I comprehended the true meaning of her words when I learnt about the scenario in my cousin’s house.</p>.<p class="bodytext">My cousin’s mother-in-law, who is in her late 70s, lives alone. Two of her sons live abroad, while the youngest son, who is a government employee, stays in a nearby town. Being the first responder to her needs, my cousin’s husband has been the epitome of a dutiful son as long as I have known him. But every time I spoke to his mother, she would invariably talk about her older sons, appreciating their ‘plans’ for her and their promptness in talking to her every day. Though I was intrigued by the blatant disregard for her youngest son, I remained quiet, hoping that time may wipe out her mental haze. As years rolled by, gifts and gadgets arrived promptly from abroad while her sons’ visits became fewer. She justified this by saying, “They have high-paying jobs and other commitments, so it’s difficult for them to visit me.” </p>.The temple lamp.<p class="bodytext">Unmindful of his mother’s prejudice and his siblings’ ostentatious behaviour, the youngest son continues to attend to her. His ‘doer’ mentality speaks volumes about his love and dharma vis-à-vis the ‘talkers’ who merely claim loyalty and concern. Isn’t it time that we make a clear distinction between ‘performative’ love and selfless duty and love?</p>.<p class="bodytext">Like our yoga teacher says, right action embodies proof of commitment and care, while words can merely dazzle. When it comes to caring for our loved ones, I am trying my best to follow this simple yet profound quote by Benjamin Franklin - “Well done is better than well said.” </p>