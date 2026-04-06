Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Dharma in deeds, not words

Dharma in deeds, not words

Like our yoga teacher says, right action embodies proof of commitment and care, while words can merely dazzle
Rohini S Murthy
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 22:56 IST
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 22:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionOasisDharma

Follow us on :

Follow Us